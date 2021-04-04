Garry Lynn Graham, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born November 11, 1949 to Ottis Herbert and Ruby Mae Hawkins Graham. Gary was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club, cat fishing, restoring show trucks and attending truck shows. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Ratliff and Rev. Tim Forman officiating; burial will follow in the In Good Faith Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Weeks (Jacob); two sons, Russell Graham (Regina) and David Blystone (Caitlyn Smith); two sisters, Joyce Forman and Loyce Forman (Jimmy); a brother, Burrell Graham and he was anxiously awaiting his first grandchild, Tallen Hayze Lynn Blystone. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nona Graham; and two brothers, Arlie and Norris Graham. Pallbearers will be Daniel Forman, Bubba Thompson, Trey Graham, Joseph Forman, Neal Tackett and Jeremy Graham. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Coker. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
