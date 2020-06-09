Johnnie Curtis Graham, 88, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1931, in Fulton to Curtis and Clifford Hughes Graham. He attended Oakland Elementary School and was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as a teacher and as a personnel and business director for Genesco for 15 years and Crestline Furniture/Hickory Hill for 32 years before his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954 to 1956. He was an active, devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as deacon, chairman of deacons, Sunday school teacher, and Sunday school director, and was active in the Gideons. He was a member of Fulton Lions Club since 1958 where he had served as president, secretary/treasurer, and zone chairman, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award. Johnnie enjoyed working in his yard and woodworking. He was an avid Mississippi State fan and dearly loved his church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Dr. Don Baggett, Dr. David Haynes, Minister Jim Chamblee, and Gary Chamblee officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Saia (Barney) of Germantown, TN, and Connie Reynolds (Andy) of Oxford; three grandchildren, Allen Gregory, Hunter Gregory, and Nicole Reynolds; and one great-grandson, Miles Gregory. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 61 years, Jean Graham; two brothers, Hollis Graham and Tom Graham; three sisters, Jeanette Graham, Nell Chamblee, and Arlene Hendrix; and his parents. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Trinity Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 302 S. Adams St., Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
