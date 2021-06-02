Luther Alfred "Al" Graham, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born February 9, 1959 in Texas to Elmer Washington Graham and Mary Voyles Graham. He was a furniture factory worker and a member of Heaven's Gate Apostolic Church in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chris Franks and Bro. Danny Ethridge. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Oswalt Graham; one daughter, Starla Ann Graham; one sister, Shelia Masters; two brothers, Mike Graham and Dino Graham; his mother-in-law, Helen Floyd; a special son, Chris Franks; his step-father, Jimmy Cooper and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
