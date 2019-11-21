NEW ALBANY -- Mary Ruth Graham, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1 PM at Church of Christ - New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.

