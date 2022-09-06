Mary Self Graham went home to be with her Lord Jesus on September 4, 2022 at the Pontotoc Extended Care Nursing Home Facility at the age of ninety-three. Mary was born in February 1929 to Hubert Self and Josie Gordon Self. Mary was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She expressed her love for all of her family and extended family members and was a friend to all who came to know her throughout her life. Mary grew up in the Turnpike Community of Pontotoc County, Mississippi and continued to live there throughout her life. In 1950, she married Homer A. Graham with whom they raised three children together and shared fifty-five years of marriage until his prior death in 2005. In the early years of their marriage, she traveled with Homer, who served in the U.S. Navy. After experiencing a hurricane while living in Elizabeth City, NC, Homer and she decided it would be best for her to come back to Pontotoc, MS to live and raise her family. Mary always said there was no place like home where you have family and friends to help you. Mary loved the Lord and was very strong in her faith. She was the oldest living member of Turnpike Baptist Church, where she was active until her health failed. During Bible School each summer, she could always be found working in the kitchen and enjoying the smiles on the children's faces as they ate the treats Mary had helped prepare for them. She was always doing something to cheer someone up, whether it was baking cakes, cookies or sending a card of encouragement. Up until her death, she would remember everyone's birthday with a special card and usually a phone call to follow. After she grew older and unable to drive, she enjoyed reading her Bible, watching Wheel of Fortune and working in her word search puzzle books. After she moved to the nursing home, she enjoyed participating in the activities at the nursing home with other residents. She was definitely a pray warrior and one could always count on her to pray for them. Left to cherish her memories are her three children: Pat Benjamin of Pontotoc, Kathy Montgomery (Bradley) of Hurricane and Neal Graham (Katherine) of Germantown, TN. Seven (7) Grandchildren: Greta Moody (Joey), Tonya Chandler (Gary), Troy Montgomery (Melissa), Chip Benjamin (Nicole), Brent Montgomery (Terra), Mary Katherine Jones (Charles) and Al Graham. Great Grandchildren: Valerie Wigington (Lucas) Avery Moody (Charlee) and Joseph Moody; Lindsey Claire and Ryan Shirley; Harper and Tripp Benjamin; Andrew, Molly and Mason Montgomery, Scarlet, Gracen and Ansley Montgomery; and Great-Great Grandchildren, Jacob Moody, Caleb Moody and William Joseph Wigington. Mary was also survived by her sister, Lilly Mae Ashworth, and Brothers, Laron Self and Lamar Self. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by the Turnpike Community. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three brothers, William, Aron and Vardaman (Vardie) Self; Son-n-Law, Randy Benjamin, a grandson-n-law (Dee Shirley) and a great grandson, Charles Leighton Benjamin. A celebration of life will be held September 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Turnpike Baptist Church. Mary's Son, Neal Graham, Grandson, Troy Montgomery, Rev. Pete Gregory and her Grandson-n-law Rev. Joey Moody will conduct the service. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Burial will follow in the Turnpike Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12: 00 am until Service time at the Church. Grandsons, Chip Benjamin, Brent Montgomery, Al Graham and Great Grandsons, Avery Moody, Joseph Moody, and Andrew Montgomery will serve as Pallbearers. The family would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the Staff at the Pontotoc Extended Care Nursing Home, North MS Hospice and to Dr. Steve Montgomery for taking good care of our mother. Memorials may be made to Turnpike Baptist Church or Turnpike Cemetery Fund c/o Becky Helms, 180 Selftown Bend, Thaxton, MS 38871, or the Charitable Organization of choice.
