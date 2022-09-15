Mary Frances Guyton Graham, age 77, departed this life and transitioned to eternity September 13, 2022. She was born May 17, 1945, in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late George Lee Guyton and Ella Beatrice Foster Leigh Guyton. She accepted Christ at a young age and united with St. Matthew M.B. Church of Ripley, for which she was a lifelong member and served in various capacities. She graduated from Line Street High School in 1963 and was a hard-working dutiful employee of Foot Caress in Ripley and Piper Impact (Quanex) of New Albany. After retirement she volunteered many hours at the Good Samaritan Center. In 1978, she was united in marriage with the late Jesse Graham, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters: Chauncea Gaillard (Donnie) and Kristy Graham, both of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Stella Brooks of Florissant MO; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022, at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS from 12p-6p with the family present from 5p-6p. Funeral service will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, 11am at Second Baptist Church, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral services at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
