Patty (Patricia Lynne) Graham - Age 53 passed away on May 4, 2021. Patty was born on September 5, 1967 to the late Noah and Jeanette Hastings Graham. She was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith. She loved life, and lived it to it's fullest. She was a warm and caring woman, with an irrepressible sense of humor. She was a bright light in the lives of her friends and family, always seeking joy from the little things in life. Patty dearly loved her family, especially her sister and brothers, and all her nieces and nephews. Patty was a graduate of Tremont High School in Tremont, Mississippi. Her career was mainly centered in the health care industry. She truly enjoyed caring for others and was dedicated to bringing happiness to all those around her. It was said by all who knew her that Patty never met a stranger. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Noah and Jeanette Hastings Graham, her brother Noah Alan Graham, her grandparents Cleet and Florence Bragg Hastings and Edgar and Dora Lee Adams Graham, and her great nephew Nathan James Prather. Patty is survived by her sister Mary Ann Graham Carrico (Brian), her brother Rick Graham (Marsha), her brother Bobby Graham (Melba), her nieces and nephews, including Vanessa Graham, David Graham, Zack Graham, Matthew Graham, Lauren Massey Prather, Brittany Massey, and Kyle Graham, and their children, and her loving partner, Randy Lane. A small graveside service will be held for Patty on Saturday, May 22nd, at 11:00 AM, at Fairview Cemetery, in Fairview, Mississippi.
