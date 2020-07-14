Ravonell Collier Graham, 95, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Meadows. She was born May 3, 1925, in Itawamba County to John and Cleo Collier She was a member of Harden's Chapel Methodist Church. She was co-owner of Graham Grocery and Graham Furniture Manufacturing Company, and later retired from VF Factory Outlet in Tupelo, MS. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family and always put their needs above hers throughout her life. Simply put, she gave more love than possible. Private family graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her children, Melvin Graham (Donna) of Fulton and Janice VanAsselberg (Frank) of Tupelo; four grandsons, Jason Graham of Tupelo, Ben VanAsselberg (Nichole) of Fulton, Clint VanAsselberg (Noell) of Tremont, and Tyler Graham (Teri) of Saltillo; and five great-grandchildren, Novalee, Caroline, and Sawyer VanAsselberg, and Madison and Easton Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Shelby Graham; three sisters, Eulalia Trulove, Louise Stockton, and Quida Collier; and two brothers, Hollis and Willis Collier. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the administration and staff at The Meadows for the loving care and compassion offered to Ravonell. Also, the family extends heartfelt thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for their loving care. Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
