Reid Graham, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 25, 1940 to William Guy and Hadru Smith Graham. Reid was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. He was a traffic manager at Affordable Furniture. Reid was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed making music and yard work. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Warren Cemetery with Rev. Philip Brock officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Patsy Graham of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Michael Reid Graham of New Albany, MS; two step-sons, Sammy Sewell (Mitzi) of Batesville, MS and Jody Sewell (Amy) of Oakland, MS; one sister, Juanita Patton of Dumas, AR; four grandchildren, Shae Gates, Brittany Castillo, Faith Sewell and Gabriel Sewell; and six great grandchildren, Logan Gates, Anna Castillo, Gabby Castillo, Rosie Castillo, J.J. Castillo and Caden Sewell. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Graham. Pallbearers will be Chance Graham, Tom Mayo, Mitchell Spears, Mike Spears, Sammy Sewell and Jody Sewell. Honorary Pallbearer will be Gabriel Sewell. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
