Richard Curtis Graham, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born October 3, 1944 to the late Cudellus Graham and the late Kathleen Graham Moore Holt in Itawamba County. He retired from Mueller Industries after 29 years of service. He enjoyed working, traveling, and loved his fur babies, Candy and Prissy and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 29, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. John Griffus, and Bro. Tommy Mayhall officiaitng. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday January 28 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Alice Graham of Fulton, daughter; Amy Franks of Belmont, grandchildren; Megan Franks,and Derreck Franks, 3 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Donnie (Christine) Graham of Fulton, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mitchell Graham. Pallbearers will be Michael Shumpert, Chris Smith, Brandon Lewis, Trenton Funderburk, Lee Loden and Nicholas Milam. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfunerldirectors.com
