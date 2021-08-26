Lula Jean Graham Rutherford, 94, was born on June 28, 1927 to Authur Graham and Aysie Lee Williams Graham in Blue Mountain, MS. She confessed hope in Christ at an early age and united with Palestine Baptist Church. She later united with Beulah Hill Baptist Church. She was a faithful member, serving as Sunday School Secretary, choir member and usher until her health failed. She graduated from Union County Training School in 1947. She was united in marriage to the late Ozell Rutherford and to this union five children were born. 3 daughters: Jean (Michael) Love, Joan (Larry) Williams both of Pontotoc, MS, Earnestine (Wesley) Ford of New Albany, MS; two sons: Charley Chuck Rutherford and Arthur Butch Rutherford both of Blue Mountain, MS; 2 bonus children: Ellie H. (Tonnie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL and Mary J. (Lee) Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; 5 grandchildren: Charles (Amp) Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS, Timothy (Amanda) Simmons of New Albany, MS, Donnie (Sheena) Ford of Ripley, MS and one loving granddaughter, Miracle Rutherford of Saltillo, MS.,11 great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12 noon to 7pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
