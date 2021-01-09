Robert Scott Graham, 32, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home. He was born December 2, 1988. He worked for a short time at Franklin Collection Agency but had devoted most of his life to be a caregiver for his mother. He loved music and movies and playing the guitar. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Therese Dill Graham; his grandmother, Willa Dean Dill; three uncles, Jeff Dill, Eddy Graham (Nancy), and Nickey Graham (Nancy); a great-aunt, Juanita Hurd; and a host of cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy Dill and Gilbert and Ruby Faye Graham. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.