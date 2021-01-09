Robert Scott Graham, 32, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home. He was born December 2, 1988. He worked for a short time at Franklin Collection Agency but had devoted most of his life to be a caregiver for his mother. He loved music and movies and playing the guitar. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Therese Dill Graham; his grandmother, Willa Dean Dill; three uncles, Jeff Dill, Eddy Graham (Nancy), and Nickey Graham (Nancy); a great-aunt, Juanita Hurd; and a host of cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy Dill and Gilbert and Ruby Faye Graham. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

