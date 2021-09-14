Shelia Ann Barnes Graham, 59, departed this life for her home in eternity on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Shelia was born on May 8, 1962 at the Fulton/Itawamba County Hospital, the only child of the late Bobby Joe Barnes and Dorothy Nell Blaylock. She lived most of her life in the Fulton area except for about 12 years in Tupelo. She worked for the Fulton Walmart, in the office at Charm Step and was a support manager at Lowe's until her health failed about 3 years ago. Shelia was a big fan of the Harry Potter series and read most all of J. K. Rowling's books many times over. She enjoyed talking to and being with her only daughter, son in law and her only grandchild. The family will have a private service at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving the family. Shelia is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Edwards and husband, Derek of Fulton and their son and only grandchild, Nathaniel Edwards.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.