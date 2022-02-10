Mary Sue Mabus Graham, of Fairview Community 88 , passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born March 24, 1933, in Tremont to the late Purvis Newton Mabus and the late Eycie Edwina Wright Mabus. She graduated from Tremont High School in 1950, IJC in 1952 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Delta State in 1953. She taught Home Economics at Randolph High School and Belmont High School. She also obtained a degree in Elementary Education. She taught 3rd and 4th grade at Tremont Elementary and 3rd grade at Fairview Elementary. She retired in 1992 after teaching 39 years. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church and a former children's Sunday School teacher. She was married to the love of her life, Elvin Graham in 1955. Services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Bro. Gene O'Brian officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Friday, February 11, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her children: Terry Paul Graham, Jeryl (Charlotte) Graham, Cheryl (Danny) Oswalt; grandchildren: Anna Catherine (Jamal) Daher, Jon Ryan (Katie) Oswalt, Jerrod Isaac Graham, Derek Isaiah Graham; great-grandchildren: Scarlet Daher, Ruby Daher, Finn Oswalt, Rosalia Oswalt; sister, Ann Nichols. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvin Graham; brothers: Wendell, Webel, Bobby, Billy, Gary, and Jack Mabus. Pallbearers are Jon Oswalt, Jerrod Graham, Derek Graham, Larry Mabus, Mike Mabus, Jamal Daher Memorials can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House at www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.