Troy Ellis Graham, 76, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from his son's residence in Tupelo . Troy was born in Union Co. on April 8, 1945 to the late Jessie Sylvester Graham and Alma Lou White. He lived much of his adult life in Union County where his family has a long ancestry. On Dec. 24, 1969, he married Martha Sue Hamblin and she survives. Troy spent much of his life working as an upholsterer in the furniture industry. He was a longtime member of the Hopewell Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and assistant Sunday school teacher. Troy served the Presbytery on many committees. He enjoyed being with his family especially his three great grandchildren. Troy loved the country life and gardening, often raising prized tomatoes and sharing them with family and friends. He was a sports enthusiast and particularly was a fan of the East Union High School Urchins. Due to the Covid l9 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have private services. Burial will be at Hopewell ARP Church Cemetery. They urge everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks whenever indoors. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Troy leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Sue Graham of New Albany; his sons, Troy E. Graham, Jr. of New Albany and Jessie L. Graham and Thomas Sheffield of Tupelo; grandchildren, Derek and Melissa Graham of Blue Ridge, Va., Courtney Graham and Blake Graham both of New Albany; 3 great grandchildren, Aidan and Conner Graham and Arya Palmer; a sister, Coy Gaines of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Alma Lou; his daughter, Tracy Suzanne Graham and two sisters, Patsy Moody and Yvonne Brooks.
