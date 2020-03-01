Frances Janelle "Nell" Williams Grant passed from this life on February 29, 2020 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, Ms. She was born in Sunflower county, MS on January 4, 1931 to Thomas Edward and Ora Modena Williams. She started her working career as a switch board operator with the local telephone company. She worked at Baxter Laboratories for over 20 years before working at Edwards Rexall Drugs and finally retiring from the Planter's Bank and Trust in Ruleville, Ms. Nell was a faithful Christian that worshipped with the Hwy 15 church of Christ in Pontotoc, Ms. Services will be held at the Hwy 15 church of Christ on Monday March 2 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro Robert Kingsley and Bro Leslie Grant officiating. Visitation will be March 2 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. at the church building. Interment will be at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, Ms. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Noel Grant, III (Ann) of Pontotoc and Leslie Grant (Sheila) of Amory and two daughters, Bernice Miller (Bobby), of Courtland and Faith Grant of Tampa, Fl., five grandchildren, Karen Cummins (Andy), Jackie Langford (Alan), Shelley Summerford (Steven), Sara Beth Chunn and Shayne Grant (Tacy) and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Noel Grant, Jr. and sis brothers James, Thomas D., Wilbur, George, Thomas E. and Curtis Williams Pallbearers are Alan Langford, Andy Cummins, Bobby Miller, Steven Summerford, Shayne Grant and Robert Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Chunn, Grant Summerford, Loden Grant, Jacob Langford and Jon David Grant.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.