William Fredrick "Freddy" Grant died Friday, December 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo from complications of Covid-19. Freddy was born on January 15, 1946 in Tupelo to William Towery Grant and Jaunice Neal Grant. At the time of his death, he was living on the land of his birth. He attended Plantersville Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 where he was a standout athlete in Baseball and football. He continued his education at ICC as a splendid athlete. He was a star American Legion baseball player. For many years thereafter, he served alongside his father, Coach Tack Grant, as his assistant. Together, they trained at least two generations of baseball stars and won many Championships. Freddy was a lifelong member of the Plantersville United Methodist Church where he served several offices. At the time of his death, he was a real estate salesman for Coldwell Banker Realty. An avid golfer, Freddy had a dry sense of humor. He equally picked at everyone with practical jokes and zingers. He was blunt spoken, sure footed, knew a little about everything and was always in conversation with someone. Freddy loved the outdoors and was a longtime deer and turkey hunter. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be Monday, December 14, 2020, at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with Rev. Lynn Fair and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their Plantersville neighbors. Freddy is survived by his wife, Allyson Sims Grant of Plantersville; his mother, Jaunice "Neicy" Grant of Plantersville; his children by marriage, Sims Meredith (Amy) of Tupelo, and Megan Strange (C.J.) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Camryn Thompson and Layden Strange, and a granddaughter to be born in May; his sister, Charlotte Grant Diggs (Joe) of Plantersville; sister-in-laws Barbara Sullivan (Tommy) of Tupelo and Beverly Longino of Tupelo; his brother-in-law, Steve Clark of Collierville, TN; his nieces and nephews, Bill Diggs, Michelle Sartin and Melinda Overby and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, W. T. "Tack" Grant, and his sister, Patricia "Pat" Grant. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38803, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
