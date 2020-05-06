CHICAGO FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY -- Minnie Grant, 83, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Services will be on held at a later date at Water Valley . Burial will follow at Pine Grove East Cemetery in Water Valley . Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge.

