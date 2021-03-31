Neicy Grant, 94, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Griffis Green House at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Plantersville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.

