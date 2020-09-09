Stacy C. Grant, 79, resident of Walnut and former resident of Memphis, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, September 4, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. A Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM Friday, September 11 at the Sherman Cemetery in Pontotoc County with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Friday, September 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Grant was born November 2, 1940 in Lee County, MS, the son of the late Eric B. and Mary Grace Pannell Grant. A proud United States Army Veteran, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Memphis Light, Gas and Water for 25 years before his retirement. After retiring, Mr. Grant moved to Tippah County and will be remembered as an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast who enjoyed "tinkering" with old cars. He is survived by one niece, Teresa Grant of Germantown, TN, his caregiver and devoted friend, Hazel Houston of Memphis and several cousins. The American flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Grant and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Travis Wayne Grant and Earshel Grant (Tommie). His niece would like to express a special thank-you to the staff at Bright Glade Health & Rehabilitation for their care and devotion. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.