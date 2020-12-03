Frederick Keith Grass, 53, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born April 10, 1967, the son of Keith and Terry A. Grass. Fred was a graduate of Tupelo High School and Southern Miss University and worked for 26 years in the IT Department of North Mississippi Medical Center. He was especially proud of his niece and nephews. Fred leaves behind his parents, Keith and Terry Grass of Palmetto; his brother, Kevin and wife Julia of Nashville, Tenn.; niece, Mia Grass; nephews, Christian Grass, Matthew and Michael Glueck, and Mark Grinberg; longtime friends, Jeff Mattox and Wesley Hendrix. He was preceded in life by his grandparents, Joyce and Leon Herring and Margaret and Ben Grass. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the family will honor Fred's memory with a private family graveside service on Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Dennis Buckner officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the North Mississippi Medical Center IT Department. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

