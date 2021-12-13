Gravatt, W. Nelson

William Nelson Gravatt, 75, died Sunday night after a courageous six-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Nelson grew up in Crewe, Virginia and graduated from East Carolina University, where he was co-captain of the football team. Upon graduation, Nelson coached at ECU, as well as Ayden and Asheboro High School in North Carolina. Nelson spent most of his career in the furniture business, where he owned his own business, held various management positions, and found his true passion in sales and networking.
Nelson was an avid golfer, a friend to many, and a lover of animals - he was serving as President of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society upon his passing. A true lover of life, Nelson lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed a hearty laugh.
Nelson is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Lyles Gravatt, his daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and John Belvin (Bradley), his son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Bri Gravatt (Isabel & Brooke), son Lyle Gravatt, and his brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Lil Gravatt.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. There will be a celebration of his life at the Tupelo Country Club on Thursday, December 16 from 5-7 pm.
My thoughts and prayers are with the Gravett family Nelson was a wonderful person and neighbor
