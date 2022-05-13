"...A child that is born on the Sabbath Day is fair and wise and good in every way." Allison was born on Sunday morning, November 14, 1971, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. After moving wit h her parents to Fairbanks, Alaska, for two years, her formative years were spent in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she made lifelong friends. Allison attended First Presbyterian Day School and Jackson Preparatory School. She was Valedictorian of her senior class. Her friendships developed at Covenant and in school remained close to her throughout her life. They also gave her loving and meaningful support throughout her illness. Allison loved Strong River Camp and Farm in Pinola, Mississippi. She first attended the camp as a four - year - old pre - camper with her parents. Subsequently, she was a camper, counselor- in -training, and counselor at Strong River. Allison graduated from Vanderbilt University with a degree in mathematics. She spent her junior year abroad at Leeds University in the United Kingdom. Afterwards, Allison earned an MBA at Millsaps College in Jackson. While at Millsaps she participated in an internship program at Entergy Corporation. After graduation she began her twenty- five - year career with the company. In 2006 Allison transferred to Washington, DC, where she served as Director, Federal Governmental Affairs, for Entergy. In Washington, Allison met her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC. She and Jordy had many happy times with their friends. They loved traveling and were serious fans of the Washington Nationals baseball team. Allison faced her terminal illness as she did all things in her life with determination, grace, and without complaint. She is survived by her husband, Jordan Duncan Coho, of Washington, DC; her parents, Glen Robert and Marilyn Davidson Graves, of Jackson, Mississippi; her brother, Peter Davidson Graves, his wife Carey, her nephew, Charlie, and niece, Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Robert Graves, Sr. of Jackson and Mr. a n d Mrs. M. Glen Davidson of Pontotoc. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson on May 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 :00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. A Celebration of Life will be in Washington, DC, at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Covenant Presbyterian Church (www.covenantpresjackson.org), Millsaps College (Millsaps.edu), or Conquer Cancer Foundation(support.conquer.org).
