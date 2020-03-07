On Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, Gordon Dale Graves, 76, resident of Ripley, departed this life at his home surrounded by family following an extended illness. There will be a private family gathering at his home to honor his life and interment will be in the Bellwood Cemetery near Adams, TN at a later date. Mr. Graves was born January 24, 1944 in Roberson County, TN, the son of the late Amon Boyd and Eris Powell Graves. He was a graduate in the Adams Tennessee Public School System and was employed as a finance supervisor throughout his life. A member of Springdale Baptist Church, Mr. Graves proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Know as a "people person", he will be remembered for his enjoyment of conversation that included politics and telling stories. Mr. Graves loved the Lord and participated in every opportunity to share the word of Jesus. A big man with an even bigger heart, he will be missed. Those left to share memories include his children, Tammy Pawola of Illinois and Ray Graves of Ripley, three brothers, Charlie, Randy and David Graves, four grandchildren, Jimmy and Kevin Pawola, Amber Brooke and Alexis Graves and a great grandson, Oliver Kilcrease. He was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Donna Hyatt Graves. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Graves family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
