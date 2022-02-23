Loretta Jean Graves, 78, departed this life for her eternal life in heaven from her longtime Tupelo residence on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Born in Memphis, Tn. to the late Ronald Vincent Tega and Virginia Lois Carmichael Tega, she attended the public schools of Tippah County. She married Larry Graves, a Tippah County native on Sept. 19,1959, a union of 62 plus years. The Graves made their home in Tupelo in the mid 1970's and have lived here ever since. Loretta devoted her life as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She loved sewing, music, was artistic and enjoyed drawing. She designed and gave away hundreds of dresses for little girls. She enjoyed keeping her yard perfect with flowers and annually worked a garden. Loretta was a lifelong member of the Elvis Fan Club. She and Larry were faithful members of the West Main Church of Christ for years. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Minister Doug Greenhill officiating. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM today (Thurs. 2/24/22) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her husband, Larry Graves of Tupelo; a daughter, Tammie Dobbs and husband, Rickie of Ripley and a son, Michael Graves and wife, Kristi of Mooreville; son-in-law, Jeff Davis of Mooreville; 5 grandchildren, Isabella Graves, Alicia Johnson (Ben), Melissa Carroll, Stephanie Dobbs (Mark) and Glenn Capps (Tessa); several great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Regina Graves. Memorials may be made to the Pinevale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700,Corinth, MS. 38834. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
