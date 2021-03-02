Sharon Gowdy Graves, 55, passed away Tuesday, March 02, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. The family has requested a private graveside service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 3 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

