Annis Janette Lovelady Gray, 72, passed away at her residence Friday morning, September 17, 2021, with her husband, daughter, and grandson by her side, after an extended illness. She was born May 20, 1949, in Detroit, AL, to the late William Thurman and Clista Marie Millican Lovelady. She attended Smithville and Haleyville schools, before graduating from Haleyville High School in 1967. She had a career in office administration, most notably at ITT Fabri Valve, Kingsport, and spent the last 17 years as office manager at Poly Pride and Poly Packaging, before retiring in 2011. She was a faithful member of Amory Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher of the cradle rolling and kindergarten classes. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, landscaping, reading, cooking, home interior design, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, she loved to watch Mississippi State and the Dallas Cowboys. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Ministers Philip Hathcock and Derrick Maranto officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband Randy Gray, Amory; daughter Yvette McELwain, Smithville; grandson Taylor Powell, Amory; brother Danny L. Lovelady, wife Rita, Sulligent, AL; nephew Jamie Lovelady, wife Tonya, Amory; niece Kayla Hathcock, husband Josh, Greenwood Springs; Nikki Phillips, Hornlake; Great Nieces & Great Nephews Sarah, Tyler, and Gabe Lovelady, Grayson Fears, Roman, Kaden, Jude, Urben, and Annie Phillips; Great Great-Nephew Elijah Daniels. Father and Mother-in-law Randle and Joyce Gray, Hatley; Sister-in-law Shelia Norton, husband Greg, Greenwood Springs. She is preceded in death by her father William Thurman Lovelady, wife Dorothy; mother Clista Marie Millican Lovelady; brother Timothy L. Lovelady; uncle Clovis Millican; niece Jennifer Camp. Pallbearers will be Wayne Roebuck, Joey Umfress, Donnie Bowen, Kelly Smith, Jimmy Dahlem, Roger Cadden, Michael Simpson. Honorary Pallbearers are her Sunday School Classes. The family would like to make special mention to her dearest best friends Bernice Smith and Tracy Bowen as well as NMMC Home Health Nurse Elizabeth, Legacy Home Hospice Nurse Caitlyn and Social Worker Jessica. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Alzheimer's Association, and American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.