Carolyn Louise Gray was born January 4, 1952, to the late Ollie Berry, Sr. and Annie D. Berry in New Albany, MS. Carolyn was a believer in Christ. She professed her hope in Christ and was baptized at an early age. She attended Wilson Chapel Church of New Albany, MS, where she was a faithful and active member within the church. She retired from Comfort Inn Suites in New Albany, MS. She was a loving, caring, and forgiving person with a beautiful soul. Some of her favorite things to do were listening to and singing gospel music, online shopping, and caring for others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Annie Berry; husband, Charles Gray; sisters, Betty Sue High and Mavis Berry; brother, Ollie Lee Berry; grandchild, Raji Montori Berry, Jr.; great grandchild, Marissa Berry; and niece, Holly Berry. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Demeatrice Berry, William Earl Berry, Russel Berry, Anthony Berry, Raji Berry (Beth Berry) all New Albany, MS, and Clorissa Murphy of Olive Branch, MS; one stepdaughter, Vanessa Gray of Memphis, TN; sisters: Emma Robinson of New Albany, MS and Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Larry Berry (Kathy Joe Berry) of New Albany, MS; brother in laws, Roger Gray of Gulfport, MS and Unzie Gray of New Albany, MS; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
