Marjorie "Carolyn" Gray, age 76 of Buckhorn, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Her passions included gardening, cooking, painting, and loving her family wholeheartedly. Mrs. Gray is lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years Jimmy Gray, her son Rodney Gray, sister Bonnie Ferguson, grandchildren Ashley Earnest, Sarah Gray, and Alex Gray, and great grandchildren Ashton Weaver and Peyton Weaver. She is preceded in death by her parents Lula Austin and Vernon Mooneyham, her daughter Karen Jan Earnest, sister Helen Holley, brother David Mooneyham, brother Wayne Mooneyham, and brother Keith Mooneyham. Visitation will be held at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc on Thursday, March 4 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Friday, March 5th, 10am until service time. Services will be held Friday, March 5th at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc at 11 am. Burial to follow at Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Alex Gray, Tucker Watts, Ricky Ferguson, Joe Dodson, Randy Ferguson, and Dennis Cox.
