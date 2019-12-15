Donnie Ray Gray, 55, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. He was born on June 9, 1964 in Monroe County. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. He enjoyed watching wrestling, hunting, fishing, being with friends, and being with his family. Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Nettleton with Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Grove Cemetery in Itawamba Co. Survivors include his wife, Tammy Gray of Becker; his mother, Mary Langley; his biological father, James Edwards; one son, Bubba House; two daughters, Kayla R. House and Lynn Geno ; two sisters, Linda Jean Terry and Diane Edwards; three half brothers, Justin Gray, Jacob Gray, and Andy Gray. Pallbearers are Eugene Ransom, Billy Wanye Ransom, Justin Gray, Brandon Edwards, Darrell Vinson, and Michael Neal. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalannmemorial.com
