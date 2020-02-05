Anna Faye Gray, 77, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 18, 1942, in Itawamba County, to B.O. and Annie Jane Wood Walker. She worked as a secretary at Charm Step, Mueller Brass, and Homan Woods, for most of her working years. She was an avid reader, and she loved watching football, especially Auburn University, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins. She enjoyed eating every third Tuesday with her classmates, and getting her hair done every Wednesday. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and playing cards and board games with her grandson. Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Scott Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Hilman Gray; one son, Benjie Gray (Jessica); one grandson, Carson Gray, all of Fulton. Several nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, Wayne, Bill, and Murl Walker; two sisters, Stella Mae Johnson and Jean Guntharp; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Andy Redwood, James Moore, Jeff Gray, Al Smith, Cody Smith, and Dillon Smith. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
