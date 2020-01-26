TUPELO/PONTOTOC -- Fletcher Maye Gray, 84, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Pontotoc in Sunshine Health Care. Services will be on Wednesday, 1/29/20 at 11 AM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on 9 AM - Service Time Wed. Only at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Chesterville Memorial Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.