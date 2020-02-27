Jane Johnston Gray, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home in Falkner, MS. She was born on August 8, 1936, to Jim Henry and Nora Bell Ivy Johnston in Bruce, MS. She worked as a cashier for C.B. & S. Bank before her retirement and also as Church Secretary for Falkner Baptist Church in Falkner. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Falkner Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Moore and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church and continue Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the Church. Jane is survived by her husband: James "Jamie" Gray of Falkner, MS; one daughter: Janee Conner (Eddie) of Blue Mountain, MS; two sons: Jamie Shawn Gray (Renee) of Falkner, MS, Craig Morgan Gray (Cheryl) of Burlison, TN; Eleven grandchildren: Ivy Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Georgia Kate Conner, Edie Kay Conner, Jack Conner, Erin Gray, Katrina Gray, Nicole Lund (Jeremy), Cody Gray (Victoria), Winston Gray (Emily), Mallory Gray; seven great-grandchildren; and one nephew: Sammy Massey (Brenda) of Katy, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Janina Gray, Katrina Gray; one sister: Charlene Massey and one grandson: Parker Gray. Pallbearers will be Cody Gray, Winston Gray, Wyatt Gray, Elliott Gray, Jack Conner, Jack Little, Whit Hodum. Honorary Pallbearer will be Truitt Gray. Expressions of sympathy, for the Gray family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
