FALKNER, MS -- Jane Johnston Gray, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 11:00 AM at Falkner Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Friday February 28, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Falkner Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.

