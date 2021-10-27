Jerrell Wayne Gray passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Tupelo, Miss. at the age of 92. Jerrell was born December 29, 1928, in Westover, Texas to James and Ara New Gray. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He then began a long and successful career as an engineer with a munitions manufacturer, Day and Zimmerman in Hooks, Texas. It was there he met the love of his life, Peggy Penny who he married in 1958. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Jerrell had a tremendous passion for flying, obtaining his pilot's license at the age of 16 even before getting a drivers license. This opened many doors for traveling adventures which he shared with his family. Speaking of family, Jerrell was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by each of them. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy Penny Gray of Tupelo; two children, Jim Gray and wife, Vickey of Houston, Alabama and Jeri Jean (JJ) and husband, Mike of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Whitney Tharpe and husband, Seth of Houston Texas and Sloan Westmoreland and husband, Ethan of Pontotoc; three great-grandchildren, Ford and Penny Tharpe and Ava Blake Westmoreland; and a brother, Kenneth Gray of Hooks, Texas. Jerrell was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gwen Browning; and a brother, Glen Gray. The family will celebrate Jerrell's life with a private family gathering. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
