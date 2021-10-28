Jerrell Wayne "Jerry" Gray passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the age of 92. Jerry was born December 29, 1928, in Westover, Texas to Doyle and Ara New Gray. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He then began a long and successful career as an engineer with a munitions manufacturer, Day and Zimmerman in Hooks, Texas. It was there he met the love of his life, Peggy Penny who he married in 1952. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Jerry had a tremendous passion for flying, obtaining his pilot's license at the age of 16 even before getting a drivers license. This opened many doors for traveling adventures which he shared with his family. Speaking of family, Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by each of them. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy Penny Gray of Tupelo; two children, Jim Gray and wife, Vickey of Houston, Alabama and JJ Molaison and husband, Mike of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Whitney Tharpe and husband, Seth of Houston, Texas and Sloan Westmoreland and husband, Ethan of Pontotoc; three great-grandchildren, Ford and Penny Tharpe and Ava Blake Westmoreland; a brother, Kenneth Gray of Hooks, Texas; as well as a host of extended family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gwen Browning; and a brother, Glen Gray. The family will celebrate Jerry's life with a private family gathering in Tupelo. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
