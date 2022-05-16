Jimmy Gray, 56, passed away on May 15, 2022 at the NMMC. He enjoyed playing basketball and gaming. He was a big prankster with his family and he loved wrestling and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. with Bro. David George officiating. He is survived by his mother, Linda Stokes of Booneville; father, Harold Gray) of Booneville; children, Chandra Hoard (JJ) of Rienzi, Andrea Williams (Rod) of Rienzi and Morgan Gray of Rienzi; son, DJ Lee of Rienzi; sister, Cindy Blevins of Booneville; brother, Brad Gray (Esther) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Riley and Ethan Hoard, Skyler Horton, Kinsley Williams, Bryton, Makinly and Braylon Lee, Jaydn Beene, Brantley, Creed and Vada Stephenson and Alonna Gray. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freeman and Ilene Stokes and George Baxter and Fannie Gray. Pallbearers will be Riley Hoard, Ethan Hoard, Skyler Horton, Bryton Lee and Gary Calley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
