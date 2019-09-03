Jimmy Burdine Gray, 74, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born April 24, 1945 in the Dorsey community to Octor and Bonita Loague Gray, "the only blue-eyed one in the bunch," as he would always say. He was a long-time member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He attended Dorsey School, Itawamba Agricultural High School, and Itawamba Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He began his career working at T.G. Gray's Appliance, Mattox Furniture and Appliance, and Western Auto. In 1983, he opened his own business, J & J Appliances, which was his lifelong passion. He was a well-known member of the community that enjoyed helping others at any time, day or night. He was recognized as Good Citizen of Itawamba County in 1987, an honor that was dear to his heart. He has served on the TEPA Board of Directors for the past 9 years. He enjoyed Mississippi State football, ICC basketball, traveling, and spending time with family. Survivors include his son, Jim Gray (Holly) of Fulton; two daughters, Emily Gray Carsten (Jaime) and Miranda Gray Wiygul (Wade), both of Fulton; ten grandchildren, Beau (Becky), Ben, Bryce, Brent, and Breely Carsten, Jacob and Cara Gray, and Brantley, Hadley, and Conley Wiygul; one great-granddaughter, Emma Jayne Carsten. He is also survived by his three brothers, John Edward Gray (Dianne), Jackie Gray (Sue), Joel Gray (Nanci); two sisters, Ina Mae Carson and Joyce Ann Awtrey; and a special friend, Virginia Waddle, with whom he spent many pleasant years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James "Buster" Gray. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Matt Gray, Jason Gray, Richie Gray, Joseph Gray, Lee Batson, Daniel Denton, Phil Carson, Ken Carson, Josh Awtrey, and Chris Awtrey. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Lesley, Mike Mabus, John Coggin, Don Roberts, Tommy Coleman, Howard Smith, Jim Smith, and TEPA Board of Directors. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, and from 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the Church.. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Hopewell Baptist Church in Dorsey with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2100 Hopewell -Keys Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
