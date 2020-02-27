Larry D. Gray was born to Kay Francis Gray and Calvin Richardson on June 14, 1957 in Tupelo, MS. He made his transition on February 23, 2020 after a brief illness at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. . He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak Grove M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School Class of 1976. He was employed at The Daily Journal, Eljer Plumbing and Homer Boxes for over twenty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Jimmy Lee Cummings and a brother, Charles Richardson. His memories will be cherished by; two sons; Mario (Jessica) Gray, and Shelby Pickens Jr.; daughter, Shonda Price; special friend, Indianna Ezell; five brothers, Johnny (Faye) Gray, Jeff (Connie) Richardson and Jimmy Wayne (Michelle) Cummings, Anthony R. (Terri) Richardson, and Jimmy (Mary) Johnson; eight sisters, Cathy Blanchard, Sandra Pulliam, Wanda K. Gray, Brenda Agnew , Shakesha Cummings, Diane Brown, Judy (Terry) Watson, and Christine Richardson; ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at St. Paul United Methodist Church Christian Life Center, Tupelo, MS. Burial will be in Red Oak Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Chapel in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
