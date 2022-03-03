Wilford Larry Gray, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation in Booneville. He was born in Booneville on November 6, 1951, to Wilford Hoyt Gray and Elizabeth Caldwell Gray. He was retired from driving a truck. He loved spending time with family and friends. Visitation for Larry will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Zions Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves behind his son, Wesley Gray and his wife, Tina, of Tishomingo; one sister, Shirley Pharr of Marietta; two granddaughters, Reily Gray and Macy Gray, both of Tishomingo; niece, Shana Hughes and husband Darren; nephew, David Pharr, all of Marietta; great nieces, Zoie and MacBeth; and great nephew, Ashton Pharr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Eaton Gray; parents; and a brother in -law, Gene Pharr. Pallbearers will be Ken Gray, Eddie Gray, Bill Warren, Eric Gray, Ashton Pharr, and Jimmy Michaels. Honorary pallbearers will be Action and Ashley truck drivers. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
