Martha Paulyne Gray, 96, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence in Florence, AL. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

