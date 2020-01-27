Mrs. Fletcher Maye Gray, age 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sunshine Nursing Home following an extended illness. One of six children, she was born in Lee County, Mississippi, June 26, 1935 to Claude B. Spuryer and Mary Tanner Spuryer. She was a graduate of Belden High School. Maye worked in assembly at Peoplounger Manufacturing for many years before retiring. She enjoyed working with her hands embroidering, knitting and crocheting. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Bissell Baptist Church. A service celebrating her life and home going will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Private burial will follow in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 AM to service time only. Survivors include her sons, Steve Newman (Susie) of Colorado and Jeff Newman of Lafayette, LA; 2 stepsons, Rickey Gray (Pat) of New Jersey and Cliff Gray of Arkansas; sister, Becky Rhodes of Fayetteville, NC; 1 grandchild and 6 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Elmo Gray, and son, David Newman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bissell Baptist Church Deacons. Memorials may be sent to Transformation Ranch, P.O. Box 4083, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at Holland Funeral Directors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 11 AM Wednesday and will be archived thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
