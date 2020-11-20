Mitchie Gray, 46, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Nov. 23 from 11:00-1:00 Monday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery.

