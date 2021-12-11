Peggy Gray, 76, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her home. Peggy was born in 1945 in Lee County where she spent her life in the Birmingham Ridge Community. She was brought home by her parents, Ralph and Oneita Wood to meet her big brother, Charles. He approved of her so they kept her. Peggy and Charles spent long summer days playing in the dirt and riding their bikes with their niece and nephews, Ralph, Juanita and Johnny and winter months playing in the snow and riding sleds. They also enjoyed watching tv and yes, there were tv's back then. Peggy married Troy Gray in 1964 and they were blessed with three children. She graduated from Saltillo High School and after her children were grown she went to NEMCC and received her nursing degree. She worked as an RN at the NMMC until she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. Peggy enjoyed trips to the beach and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Carrie Gray (Pam Gray) and Sherry Hill (Richard); son, Woody Gray; grandchildren, Nikki Robinson (Breeze), Courtney Gray, Ashley Gray, Logan Gray and Kirsten Mayhan; great-grandchildren, Braxton Gray and Rosie Gargus; sister-in-law, Cheryl Wood; two special nieces, Charlotte Baldwyn and Leslie Monaghan; special childhood friend, Alice Bailey; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Oneita Wood; husband, Troy Gray; son, Jimmy Gray; brother, Charles Wood; sister, Mavis "Sissy" Littlejohn. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bruce, Richard Hill, Cole Baldwyn, Tyler Baldwyn, Robert Wood, Milton Haddon and Les Robinson. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Unity Hospice or Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
