Peggy Joan Gray, 76, died suddenly Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born January 1, 1944, in Itawamba County, to Lester and Mildred Grissom Underwood. She was a 1962 graduate of Mantachie High School, where she was a cheerleader and Home Coming Queen. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper at the lee County stockyards and later Master Fab Corporation, until becoming disabled. She was a devoted care-giver to her mother, and a wonderful person who will be dearly missed. Services will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Cody Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Mildred Underwood Tucker of Mantachie; one son, Barry Gray of Tupelo; one daughter, Christina Gray of Baldwyn; two brothers, Jim Underwood (Wanda) of Hope Mills, N.C., and Mitch Underwood of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Kaleb Roberts and Madison Roberts, both of Baldwyn; a favorite aunt, Myra Harper of Birmingham, AL; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Curtis; and her father. Pallbearers will be Kaleb Roberts, Richard Moore, Chris Underwood, Buck Wheat, Mike Underwood, Russell Moore, and Jeff Roberts. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
