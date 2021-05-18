Phillis Ash Gray, 58, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on were Tuesday at Bluff Springs Baptist Church. Associated Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories can be left for family at associatedfuneral.com by clicking on tributes link.

