Sarah Nell Gray, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born May 9, 1935 to Walter Williams and Mattie Bell Russell Williams. On March 18, 1951, Sarah married the love of her life, Elroise "Buddy" Gray and together they raised three children. Sarah worked many years as the manager at Black's Department Store and Catherine's Department Store before working with her daughter at Gilpin Dry Cleaners as a Customer Service Clerk. She was a faithful member of Evergreen Baptist Church for over 50 years where she was the oldest active member. She served in many capacities in the church including, Sunday School Teacher and Song Director for many years. She was lovingly known as "Money" by her friends and family. She was a loving and caring person who loved life to the fullest. She had a loving heart, listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. Spending time with and participating in her family's lives brought Sarah great joy. She traveled thousands of miles to watch her grandson, Caleb, play baseball never to miss his games; even after her health began to decline she still managed to watch him play baseball at Itawamba Community College. She was also an avid Mississippi State fan. Found in her personal notebook, Sarah wrote a special message to her daughters, "You will never know how much I loved you. Take care of yourself and meet me in heaven." Sarah leaves behind her adored family including three daughters, Patti Rowan of Palmetto Community, Mitzi Bridges and her husband, Jim of Collierville, Tennessee, and Vicki Goddard and her husband, Larry of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Melissa Metcalfe of Palmetto; Melinda McKnight of Pontocola; Caleb Goddard of Tupelo; two step-grandchildren; Jeremy Bridges and his wife, Marsha of Jacksonville, Florida, and Shane Bridges and his wife, Heather of Harrison, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren, Hannah McKnight, Katie Hall and her husband, Colby, Megan Linley; ten step great-grandchildren, Andrew Bridges and his wife, Kayla, Ashley Sanger and her husband, Jonathan, Allison Bridges, Alex Bridges, Kaitlyn Bridges, Taylor Bridges, Addison Bridges, Hadley Powell, David Powell, and Liberty Joy Bridges; two great-great-grandchildren, Maggie Grace McKnight and Grayson Rivers Welch; step great-great-grandson, Eli James Sanger; and special friend, Annitha Patterson. She was preceded by her husband of 62 year before his death on August 17, 2013, Buddy Gray; one infant daughter, Christi Gray; one infant granddaughter, Christi Gray Goddard; parents, Walter Williams and Mattie Bell Williams; one sister, Burma Rheaume; and one brother, Benny Williams and his wife, Maxine. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Sarah's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Yielding, Bro. Bobby Robbins, and Bro. Andrew Mayhan officiating. Special music will be provided by her son-in-law, Larry Goddard and harpist, Cindy Mathis. Family reflections will be given by her son-in-law, Jim Bridges and special remarks by her grandson, Caleb Goddard. Graveside services will follow in Walton Cemetery in Peppertown. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be J. C. Holloway, Jeffrey Holloway, Randy Snipes, Will Snipes, Rickey Reynolds, Johnny Guntharp, and Brian Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Steward, Dr. Taylor Mathis, Dr. Julian Hill, Dr. Ricky Parker, Phillip White, Matt Snipes and Kelsey Whitehead. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, 70 Evergreen Church Rd, Fulton, MS 38843. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
