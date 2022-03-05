Wendy Carol Green Gray (55) passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home in Memphis, TN. She attended Fairview Baptist Church and Jumpertown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, watching movies, playing with her dogs and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Monday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Wendy is survived by her sons, Justin Davis of Corinth and Wesley Gray of Jackson, MS; her daughters, Ashley Bordelon of Booneville and Emily Elliott of Booneville; her mother, Diane Ledbetter of Booneville; her brother, Chris Green (Amy) of Jumpertown; her sisters, Kelly Sims (Mikel) of Jumpertown and Jema Nunley (Brandon) of Booneville and her grandchildren, Haven, Memphis and Landon. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Green and her step-father, Bud Ledbetter. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
