Chasity Dayanara Gray-West, 29, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 12:30pm at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 6pm -7pm at Community Funeral Directors -Nettleton Branch. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery Aberdeen.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.