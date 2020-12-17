Sarah Grays Ross, 97, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at - in Lincoln Park, NJ. Services will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tibbee Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Tibbee Community Cemetery. Burial will follow at Tibbee Community Cemetery.

